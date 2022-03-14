Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Apple iPhone 14 may not get a processor upgrade this year

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is expected to announce four models of the iPhone 14 later this year, but the latest report claims all four models may not get the same treatment when it comes to internal upgrades.

Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has tweeted claiming the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max could remain on the A15 Bionic chipset, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max see an upgrade to the A16 Bionic processor. It's also claimed the RAM will be different between the models.

According to Kuo, all four iPhone 14 models will see 6GB of RAM support, though the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are likely to come with LPDDR 4X, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will likely offer LRDDR 5. 

Kuo doesn't detail any other predictions in his tweet, though previous rumours have suggested the iPhone mini will be ditched in favour of a larger standard iPhone 14 - hence then names iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It's claimed the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will have a 6.1-inch display, while the Max models will offer a 6.7-inch display.

Of course, nothing is confirmed as yet, nor will it be for quite some time. You can read all the rumours surrouding the iPhone 14 models in our separate feature though.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.
