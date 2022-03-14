How to take a screenshot on the iPhone SE

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has a few models in its iPhone portfolio, from the latest iPhone SE (2022) and iPhone 13 models, to some older models like the iPhone 12.

While the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models feature Face ID technology though, the third generation iPhone SE features Touch ID, like the second generation iPhone SE and the iPhone 6, 7 and 8 models.

If you have a Face ID iPhone, then you'll need to press the side button and volume up simultaneously to take a screenshot. If you have a Touch ID iPhone like the new iPhone SE, here's what you need to do.

To take a screenshot on the Apple iPhone SE (2022), iPhone SE (2020), or the iPhone 6, iPhone 7 or iPhone 8, you'll need to press the power button on the right edge at the same time as the Touch ID home button below the screen.

A screenshot will appear in the bottom left corner of your display when you have successfully taken a screenshot of what is on your display.

When you take a screenshot on iPhone, a small preview appears in the bottom left corner. If you tap on the preview, you'll be taken to a new screen, where you'll find a number of options.

You can either delete the screenshot by tapping on the bin icon in the top right corner, or you can crop the screenshot by pulling down on the corners around the screenshot.

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion · 3 March 2022 This is a gaming phone that's been designed from the ground up for the absolute best performance possible.

It's also possible to mark up your iPhone screenshot from this page. Tap on any of the pens below the screenshot and you can draw on it as you please. When you are finished, tap on 'Done' in the top left corner.

There is one more tip we have when it comes to screenshots. You can read it in more detail in our separate feature, but if you are screenshotting a webpage in Safari, you can get a full page screenshot and save it as a PDF. Here's what you need to do.

Open Safari Find the webpage you want to screenshot Press and hold the Power Button and Touch ID home button simultaneously Tap on the screenshot preview in the bottom left corner Tap on the Full Page tab at the top of the screenshot Tap 'Done' Choose to 'Save PDF to Files'.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.