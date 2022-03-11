(Pocket-lint) - The Apple iPhone 13 models were revealed in September 2021 but Apple refreshed the range during its Peek Performance event in March 2022 with a couple of new colour additions.

While the iPhone 13 got itself a new Green colour - which you can have a look at in our separate story - the iPhone 13 Pro models saw an Alpine Green added to their already strong colour choices.

The iPhone 13 Pro models offer a lovely finish with their matte glass rears and polished stainless steel frames and the Alpine Green colour looks excellent, accentuating the design. There's a lovely depth to the colour, and while it isn't quite on par with the iPhone 11 Pro's Midnight Green for us in terms of favourite, it is definitely up there.

As with the other iPhone 13 Pro models, the Alpine Green option features a colour-matched frame and camera housing, though the camera housing has a little more pop than the rest of the rear thanks to the glossy finish.

Under the hood, nothing has changed so you'll find the A15 Bionic chip, a triple rear camera consisting of a 12-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel ultra wide sensor and 12-megapixel telelphoto sensor and some great features like Cinematic mode and Photographic Styles.

You can read our full reviews of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max if you want to know exactly what we thought, but if you have already decided the Alpine Green model is for you, it's available to pre-order now and ships 18 March.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.