Here is what the Green iPhone 13 looks like in the flesh

(Pocket-lint) - Apple announced a number of devices during its Peek Performance event at the beginning of March, including a new Green colour of the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13.

Like the rest of the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 colours, the Green option sees a glass rear with a colour-matched aluminium frame. We love the green frame - it's lovely. The camera housing in the top left corner of the devices is also constructed from the rear glass so this is the same Green too, though it appears lighter than the rear as it has a matte finish compared to the glossy finish of the rest of the rear.

The Green colour is a dark foresty green and it's nice in the flesh, with the colour offering some nice depth and a lovely change from black - or Midnight as Apple calls it. We have the iPhone 13 mini in the Pocket-lint office as you can see from the pictures, though the iPhone 13 colour is the same.

Aside from the colour difference, everything else remains about the Green iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 is the same as the other iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 models. You get the A15 Bionic processor under the hood, a dual 12-megapixel rear camera with features like Cinematic mode and Photographic Styles and 5G connectivity.

You can read all about how the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 compare to the iPhone 13 Pro models in our separate feature, or you can head to our reviews to see how they fared in our tests. The Green iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 are available to pre-order from 11 March, with availability from 18 March.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.