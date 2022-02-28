Apple iPhone 14 Pro hole and pill design leaks again

(Pocket-lint) - Apple isn't expected to reveal its iPhone 14 series until the latter half of the year, with the iPhone SE 3 rumoured to arrive first, though that hasn't stopped speculation and reports claiming to know what is coming.

We've previously heard Apple is considering a punch hole and pill-shaped combo for the iPhone 14 Pro models in place of the notch and the latest report adds fuel to this fire.

A leaked schematic posted on Weibo, and then picked up by Jon Prosser, shows what is claimed to be the front of the iPhone 14 Pro and it shows how big the punch hole front camera and pill-shaped hole could be.

It's been claimed only the Pro models will feature this new look, with the standard iPhone 14 models retaining the notch. Prosser - who has a so-so track record - has said he has been able to independently verify the schematic is real.

Previous rumours suggested Apple might opt for the standard punch hole front camera design we see on most Android smartphones these days, though display analyst Ross Young then highlighted the idea of the pill-shape and punch hole camera design, which most newer rumours are supporting.

You can read all about the rumours surrounding the iPhone 14 in our separate rumour round up feature. We don't expect to find out whether this new look will become a reality until September though so there's a little while for contracting rumours to appear yet.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.