Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Apple phone news

Apple iPhone 14 Pro hole and pill design leaks again

Author image, Features editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Weibo Apple iPhone 14 Pro hole and pill design leaks again
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Apple isn't expected to reveal its iPhone 14 series until the latter half of the year, with the iPhone SE 3 rumoured to arrive first, though that hasn't stopped speculation and reports claiming to know what is coming.

We've previously heard Apple is considering a punch hole and pill-shaped combo for the iPhone 14 Pro models in place of the notch and the latest report adds fuel to this fire.

A leaked schematic posted on Weibo, and then picked up by Jon Prosser, shows what is claimed to be the front of the iPhone 14 Pro and it shows how big the punch hole front camera and pill-shaped hole could be.

It's been claimed only the Pro models will feature this new look, with the standard iPhone 14 models retaining the notch. Prosser - who has a so-so track record - has said he has been able to independently  verify the schematic is real. 

Previous rumours suggested Apple might opt for the standard punch hole front camera design we see on most Android smartphones these days, though display analyst Ross Young then highlighted the idea of the pill-shape and punch hole camera design, which most newer rumours are supporting.

You can read all about the rumours surrounding the iPhone 14 in our separate rumour round up feature. We don't expect to find out whether this new look will become a reality until September though so there's a little while for contracting rumours to appear yet. 

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.
Recommended for you
Samsung Galaxy S22 tips and tricks: Master the S22, S22+, S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22 tips and tricks: Master the S22, S22+, S22 Ultra By Mike Lowe ·
How to take a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21, including smart select options
How to take a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21, including smart select options By Chris Hall ·
Realme GT 2 Pro initial review: Mint green turbo machine
Realme GT 2 Pro initial review: Mint green turbo machine By Mike Lowe ·
  • Via: Leaked schematic image claims to show true size of iPhone 14 ‘notch + pill’ cutout design - 9to5mac.com
  • Source: Ark咔嚓一下 - m.weibo.cn
Sections Apple Phones