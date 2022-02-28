Could Apple unveil its first iPhone under $200 soon?

(Pocket-lint) - According to the rumour mill, Apple will soon unveil a brand new iPhone SE model (provisionally dubbed iPhone SE Plus). An Apple event is expected to be announced shortly for next week - 8 March, to be precise.

It'll supercede the 2020 SE model, currently available for a little under $400 (£390). However, one train of thought is that the new edition might be a complete replacement. It could be that Apple plans to have a sub-$200 iPhone in its lineup for the first time.

Bloomberg journalist and Apple expert, Mark Gurman, suggests in his latest PowerOn weekly newsletter that the manufacturer might want to keep the iPhone SE 2 in its range but significantly lower the price. It's something Apple has done with the Watch over the last few years, with the Apple Watch series 3 still available at around half the price of the series 7.

Having an iPhone at such a budget price, he says, would allow the company to make further inroads into Africa, South America and "parts of Asia that are current Android strongholds". It certainly makes sense. We also believe it could help sell the Watch, as a package of iPhone SE and Apple Watch series 3 for under $400 is appealing.

Of course, this is more opinion than fact. We'll find out more in the coming days and over the next week, especially if the Apple launch event speculation turns out to be correct.

Writing by Rik Henderson.