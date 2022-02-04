(Pocket-lint) - Many Apple watchers have long predicted Apple will hold an event this spring to announce products, but a new report now throws some weight behind those educated guesses.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a reliable source for Apple rumours, has claimed Apple wants to hold a spring event on 8 March 2022 to introduce a low-cost iPhone SE with 5G. The Cupertino-based company might also unveil a revamped iPad Air with support for 5G and running a new CPU during the showcase.

Read also: Which is the best iPhone? iPhone SE, 11, 12, 13 or 13 Pro?

Keep in mind rumours of an updated iPhone SE model have been swirling for quite some time. Bloomberg said the new model will offer a faster chip - likely the A15 - and upgraded cameras inside a body that's similar to the existing model with a 4.7-inch screen. (That phone launched in 2020 for $399, and it's still available at that price.) There is no word on whether Touch ID will be included.

Gurman has also heard consumers should expect a new version of iOS with a mask-friendly version of Face ID in March. Public beta software for iPhone and iPad is already available with this capability.

There are even whispers that a new Mac model running Apple’s custom CPU could arrive in March - but don't expect it during the hardware event, oddly. Also, later in 2022, Apple might roll out new iMac and Mac Pro desktops, a redesigned MacBook Air, an updated MacBook Pro, three Apple Watches, and four iPhone 14 models. Oh, and new AirPods are expected, too.

If none of that interests you because you have your hopes on set on an Apple mixed reality AR/VR headset, you may have a while to wait, because that won't arrive until 2023, apparently.

Best iPhone 13 deals on EE By Pocket-lint Promotion · 8 November 2021 If you're looking to buy the new iPhone 13, you can get some amazing deals on EE, the UK's best network for 4G and 5G. Here are some of the best.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.