How to remove malware from your Apple products

(Pocket-lint) - Malware, short for malicious software, is currently one of the biggest threats to online safety. It’s a file or code that transfers to your computer via a network and then infects your system to extract valuable information, make your system collapse, or conduct other malicious activities. Malware can come in numerous forms, so you should arm your system with powerful antivirus software to handle these threats.

If your Mac is riddled with malware, you may notice changes in your computer’s behaviour, your device may run slower than usual, or you may suddenly lack storage space. Other signs of malware in your system include your browser looking or functioning differently and inappropriate content or ads popping up in your computer or browser. If you notice these problems, you need to remove malware from your Mac.

Below, we provide tips and strategies to expel malware from your Apple products.

In most cases, malware can infect your computer via the internet. The moment you notice signs of malware, you should disconnect your internet to prevent more data from being sent to the malware server. Please stay offline until the malware has been removed. However, before disconnecting from the internet, you should download reliable malware removal software, such as Malwarebytes, which offers real-time protection from viruses, malware, and phishing attacks.

Safe mode is a feature that allows your computer to check all system programs and software, allowing only the minimum required software to load. Entering safe mode may prevent the malware from loading. You should press the restart button on Mac and then press and hold the Shift key. When the Apple logo and login windows appear, release the Shift key. You will now enter safe mode, and the unwanted malware might not load.

If you believe you may have installed or downloaded malicious software, you can access your activity monitor to find its source. Malicious software usually takes up considerable resources on your computer. As such, your activity monitor will reveal your computer’s activity and performance, and you can check the CPU tab to identify suspicious applications. You can then delete the suspicious applications: Finder > Applications > Utilities > Activity Monitor > Application > Quit.

The best way to ensure your computer’s safety is through an anti-malware tool, such as Malwarebytes for Mac. When you access the Malwarebytes tool, you’ll be able to scan your entire computer for known threats and malware. The software will then provide the information, identifying all the viruses, threats, and malware, so you can delete them from your system. Furthermore, Malwarebytes provides real-time protection by identifying and removing threats before they harm your system.

Malware often infects your web browser’s homepage in order to re-infect your Mac after all the threats and suspicious applications have been removed. You should go to your web browser’s settings to verify your default homepage. If the browser doesn’t have your usual homepage, that’s an indication that your browser has been modified by the malware. Each browser has a unique process to change the homepage, so you should follow the necessary steps according to your browser, whether you have Chrome, Safari, or others.

A cache is temporary storage on your computer where data from your internet browsing activities are saved. This is done to prevent you from needing to download the website’s content repeatedly, thus ensuring a smoother internet browsing experience. You should go to your web browser’s history and cache settings to clear all the browsing data, ensuring your system is completely free from potentially harmful files. After clearing the cache, you can start using the internet normally, but this time with Malwarebytes installed in your Mac.

We have highlighted some of the most effective steps to detect and remove malware from your Apple products. It’s important to mention that most people can’t detect all the malware on their own. And malware, like viruses, multiply quickly, so you must ensure you’ve removed all the suspicious files and software from your computer. That’s why it’s absolutely essential to run a malware scan using Malwarebytes or other similar anti-malware tools - they keep your system safe and prevent new malware from infecting your digital ecosystem.