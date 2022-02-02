Apple iPhone SE 3 and two iPads appear in import data

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is expected to announce the next generation of the iPhone SE in the first half of this year, and there's also evidence to suggest there will be a couple of new iPads arriving too.

There have been plenty of rumours surrounding the iPhone SE 3 - or iPhone SE Plus as it has also been called - with many claiming it will arrive in March or April 2022, and the latest report seems to support this.

91 Mobiles has claimed industry sources have said a new budget iPhone and two iPad models have been imported into India for testing. Apparently, the iPhone model has been imported under model numbers A2595, A2783, and A2784 and it is said to cost around $300.

No more detail is offered in the report surrounding the device, though it is expected to be the 4.7-inch iPhone SE that is said to be offering a similar design to its predecessor but with a processor bump and 5G capabilities.

The iPad models imported are claimed to be under model numbers A2588 and A2589, as well as A2757 and A2761. The first two are expected to be a new iPad Air, with the price said to be between $500 and $700 according to the report, while the two latter model numbers are said to be a cheaper iPad, priced around $300.

For now, nothing is official, though you can read all the rumours surrounding the iPhone SE 3 in our separate round up feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.