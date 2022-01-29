How to install the iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 public betas

(Pocket-lint) - Following the release to developers, Apple is now rolling out the first public betas of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 to public beta testers.

These betas include a slew of new features, including Universal Control and Face ID support while wearing masks (no Apple Wath required). If you're eager to test them and are willing to risk running into potential bugs in the software, here is how you can install the betas on your secondary iPhone and iPad.

You can install the public betas of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 right now in less than five minutes. It's free and easy to do - just follow the steps below.

Go to Apple’s beta software website from your iPhone or iPad via the Safari browser. Look for the sign-in button and log in with your Apple ID credentials. On the next page, scroll down to the "Get Started” subhead. On the next page, select the "Enroll" your device link - if you haven’t enrolled it already. On the next page, look for the button that says “Download profile”, and then tap it. This will serve up a warning. Select "Allow". You will get a pop-up that says you can set the new profile from the Settings app. Open the Settings app and look for the new "Profile Downloaded" section near the top. Select it, and then you’ll have access to the beta software download. Select "Install" in the corner and re-enter your password. Agree to the consent statement by tapping "Install" one more time. You may need to restart your device for the profile to activate.

There are some exciting features included, such as the ability to use Face ID with a mask (only for iPhone 12 or newer), access to 37 new emoji (like bubbles, biting lip, crutch, etc), and Universal Control, which lets you work with a single mouse and keyboard and move between Mac and iPad for a seamless experience - no setup required. You can drag and drop content between devices, with your mouse moving across all their displays as if they were tethered.

Apple’s next software updates for the iPhone and iPad won’t be ready for all consumers until sometime in spring 2022. At that point, they'll roll out to newer iPhones and iPads as a free over-the-air update you can easily install via the Settings app - no need to mess around with beta profiles.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.