Apple iPhone SE 5G and new iPad Air expected March or April

(Pocket-lint) - There have been a number of rumours surrouding the next Apple iPhone SE over the last few months, but the latest comes from a very reliable source, along with a couple of extra bits of information about what else is set to come from the Cupertino giant.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has claimed that the next Apple event will take place as usual in March or April and will see a range of minor updates announced, including the iPhone SE with 5G, a new chip and a similar design to its predecessor.

Gurman also belives the Spring event will see an update to the excellent iPad Air (2020) however, claiming the middle of the range iPad will likely get the A15 chip from the iPhone 13, matching that of the iPad mini.

The report also speculated on what else might appear however, with Gurman assuming the iPad Pro line would not come until later in the Spring, but that a higher-end Mac mini or iMac could appear with the M1 Pro chip in the first half of 2022.

In terms of the traditional Fall event, Gurman said Apple is "readying the widest array of new hardware products in its history". He believes this includes four iPhones, three Apple Watches, a low-end MacBook Pro, an updated iMac, a new MacBook Air, as well as a low-end iPad and new iPad Pros. He also said the AirPod Pros would see an update.

For now, everything is speculation, though you can read all the rumours surrounding some of the various products in our separate features.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.