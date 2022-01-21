(Pocket-lint) - There are so many tips and tricks built into iPhone's software, some of which are nice and obvious, while others are a little more hidden.

Did you know, for example, there is a quicker way to switch between tabs in Safari than having to tap on the squares in the bottom right corner and then choosing a different tab?

Well there is and we're about to tell you how. You can thank us later.

There are a couple of ways to switch between tabs when using Safari on your iPhone. You can use the standard way, which sees you tap on the two squares in the bottom right corner and select a different tab, or you can follow the steps below.

Open Safari Swipe right or left on the address bar That's it! Each swipe will take you to a tab you've already opened.

Like with switching between tabs on Safari, you can tap the two squares in the bottom right corner to see all your open tabs. There's a quicker way though.

Open Safari Swipe up from the bottom of an open tab That's it! You'll see all your open tabs appear in a grid, like they do when you tap the two squares.

There's nothing else you need to know in terms of switching tabs, but we do have a couple of favourite tips below that you might not know about.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.