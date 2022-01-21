Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

How to quickly switch Safari tabs on iPhone, and see open tabs

(Pocket-lint) - There are so many tips and tricks built into iPhone's software, some of which are nice and obvious, while others are a little more hidden.

Did you know, for example, there is a quicker way to switch between tabs in Safari than having to tap on the squares in the bottom right corner and then choosing a different tab?

Well there is and we're about to tell you how. You can thank us later.

How to switch Safari tabs quickly

There are a couple of ways to switch between tabs when using Safari on your iPhone. You can use the standard way, which sees you tap on the two squares in the bottom right corner and select a different tab, or you can follow the steps below.

  1. Open Safari
  2. Swipe right or left on the address bar 
  3. That's it! Each swipe will take you to a tab you've already opened. 

How to see open tabs on Safari quickly 

Like with switching between tabs on Safari, you can tap the two squares in the bottom right corner to see all your open tabs. There's a quicker way though. 

  1. Open Safari 
  2. Swipe up from the bottom of an open tab
  3. That's it! You'll see all your open tabs appear in a grid, like they do when you tap the two squares.

Anything else?

There's nothing else you need to know in terms of switching tabs, but we do have a couple of favourite tips below that you might not know about. 

