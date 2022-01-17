How to turn on dark mode on iPhone quickly

(Pocket-lint) - There was a time when dark mode on an app was quite a big feature, though that's no longer the case, with dark mode now being system level on both Android and iPhone.

You can choose to set dark mode to come on automatically based on the time of day, or you can set it yourself whenever you like, but you don't always have to head into Settings on your iPhone if you follow these steps below.

To turn on dark mode on your iPhone, you need to head to Settings > Display & Brightness > Tap on Dark. From here, you can set an automatic schedule with options to have dark mode come on until sunrise, or you can choose a custom schedule.

It's also possible to add the dark mode icon to your Control Centre though which allows you to switch between dark and light mode on your iPhone by just swiping down from the top of your display - a lot faster than heading into Settings everytime.

To add the dark mode icon to your Control Centre:

Open Settings on your iPhone Tap on Control Centre Press on "+" next to Dark Mode

To switch between dark and light mode after you've followed the steps above, swipe down from the top right of your iPhone screen if you have a Face ID iPhone, or up from the bottom for those with a Touch ID iPhone and tap on the Dark Mode icon (black and white half and half circle).

That's it. Tapping on the Dark Mode icon will allow you to switch between dark and light mode as you please.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.