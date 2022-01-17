(Pocket-lint) - The rumour mill is in full force for the Apple iPhone 14 and though we are still months and months away from its release, there have been a number of reports suggesting what we can expect.

The latest claims all four of the iPhone 14 models - claimed to be the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max - will come with 120Hz ProMotion displays.

In a research note with Haitong International Securities (via MacRumours), analyst Jeff Pu says all four of the 2022 iPhones will come with the faster refresh rate, compared to just the Pro models offering it like the iPhone 13 series.

Pu also claimed that the iPhone 14 an iPhone 14 Max would offer 6GB of RAM, as would the iPhone 14 Pro models. The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 are said to offer 4GB of RAM compared to the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max's 6GB so there's an increase in the base models for this year.

It has previously been reported that the main camera will be a 48-megapixel sensor, which Pu also states, but perhaps more questionably, it's been claimed storage options for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will start at 64GB, while the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will start at 256GB.

For now, nothing is confirmed, but you can read all the latest rumours in our separate iPhone 14 feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.