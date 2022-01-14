(Pocket-lint) - There have been a number of rumours surrounding the next iPhone recently, but while many of those have been focused on the front of the device, the latest report has some news about the rear.

According to a TrendForce report (via 91 Mobiles), the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will come with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, marking a big jump up in resolution from the 12-megapixel sensor currently on board the iPhone 13 Pro models.

It's claimed the increase in resolution is to allow the iPhone 14 Pro models to support 8K video recording and there's talk that the 14 Pro's cameras will also be capable of shooting other resolutions, whilst also using pixel-binning technology.

Other rumours have previously suggested the iPhone 14 Pro models could see the front camera and Face ID sensors transition into a pill-shape, moving away from the notch we have seen since the iPhone X. It's also been said that all models in the iPhone 14 series will move to 120Hz refresh rate displays and the Lightning port could be traded for USB Type-C.

For now, of course nothing is official, nor will it be until much later this year. You can read all the rumours surrounding the iPhone 14 models in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.