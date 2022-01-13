iPhone 14 to feature unique dual cutout for camera/FaceID?

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's next iPhone could feature an unusual dual cutout punch-hole display, according to the most recent rumour.

According to this latest rumour, Apple will adopt a punch-hole system that comprises of two cutouts: one pill-shaped and one round. It's also suggested that the smaller of those two cutouts will not be invisible. In other words, it'll look like a sidewise 'i' cut into the display.

The rumour comes from Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO, who tweeted the following:

We now believe Apple will have a hole + pill design on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. The smaller hole will not be invisible...The two hole concept will be unique to Apple, like the notch, not similar to all the pill models from Huawei...Let's see those new renders pic.twitter.com/Udt8cTKzPZ — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 12, 2022

It's been rumoured for a while that Apple will adopt a screen with hole-punch cutouts for cameras for some time now, with increasing frequency.

Historically, there have been two strong arguments against Apple doing so. Firstly, the notch has become something of a trademark sillhouette for the iPhone. It makes it visually distinct, and instantly recognisable.

Secondly, with Apple throwing its weight behind advanced facial recognition - FaceID and the additional sensors that requires - a traditional single punch-hole style camera would mean moving away from that.

What makes this prediction by analyst Ross Young believeable is that it could be a solution to those problems.

Apple can move away from the notch, give us more screen, adopt the cutout and keep its FaceID sensors and the front facing camera. The manufacturer can have its cake, and eat it.

What's more, it will allow the iPhone to retain a unique sillhouette, something easily identifiable as 'the new iPhone'. As an example of how it could look, @RendersbyIan came up visual representation which you can see below:

According to the 100% accurate @DSCCRoss, this is actually the new design of the iPhone 14 Pro’s display.

Thank you Apple… I hate it… pic.twitter.com/9R6RMyjBuQ — Ian Zelbo (@RendersbyIan) January 12, 2022

It sounds unusual, but then again, Apple does sometimes do things we think look jarring and weird at the time, before they just become the norm. The first gen AirPods design caused a stir, as did the first iPhone with a notch.

Whether or not this is indeed the path Apple chooses is yet to be seen, but it certainly seems more plausible than an invisible under-display FaceID system.

Writing by Cam Bunton.