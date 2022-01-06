(Pocket-lint) - Although it's only been a few months since the last iPhone debuted, the rumour mill is well underway for the next iteration.

The latest juicy tidbits come from a source focusing on what the so-called iPhone 14 Pro might look like and feature in the biometrics department.

Twitter leaker DylanDKT has claimed the iPhone 14 Pro will feature a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout for its front-facing camera, and that the majority of Apple’s Face ID technology will be hidden under the display rather than use a large notch. This design could be limited to the iPhone 14 Pro models, however. It seems like the standard iPhone 14 models are destined to keep the existing Face ID notch.

Keep in mind well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo first said last year that the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models will use a hole-punch design. Kuo further claimed that Apple plans to bring back Touch ID in the form of an under-display fingerprint scanner, but that won’t happen until 2023.

Finally, DylanDKT claimed Apple will release an updated iPhone SE in 2022. It'll look a lot like the 2020 iPhone SE, but it introduces 5G and refreshed specs. An iPhone SE with a new design that's similar to the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 - but with a smaller screen - could follow in 2024.

There's even a foldable iPhone in development. But it's in the prototyping phase, with Apple not yet convinced about launching one for consumers.