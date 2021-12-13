(Pocket-lint) - Apple has released iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, and Monterey 12.1. These are major software updates to the iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey operating systems, respectively, that were released last autumn.

The iOS 15. 2 and iPadOS 15.2 updates can be downloaded for free on all eligible devices via the Settings app. Go to Settings > General > Software Update. The ‌‌‌macOS Monterey‌‌ 12.1 update can also be downloaded for free, but you need to use the Software Update section of System Preferences to get it. All the updates can be downloaded over the air, though they may take a bit to appear for users.

The iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 updates add App Privacy Report, a new feature that will let you know how often apps are accessing permissions-restricted information like the camera and the microphone. The updates also include Communication Safety for devices owned by children, as well as the Apple Music Voice Plan, plus the DIgital Legacy feature for managing your data after death.

As for macOS Monterey 12.1, it adds a major missing feature to the Mac: SharePlay. This allows Mac owners to watch TV, listen to music, and play games with friends over FaceTime. It works with first-party apps like Apple TV and ‌Apple Music‌, but Apple also released an API for developers so third-party apps can use ‌FaceTime‌. Early partners include Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and others.

Monterey‌ 12.1 also introduces support for the $4.99 ‌Apple Music‌ Voice Plan, the Communication Safety for children, and Digital Legacy.