(Pocket-lint) - Apple Pay has a number of excellent features built into it. It's one of the most convenient ways to pay, not just because there is no limit as there is with a contactless card, but because you don't need to remember your PIN number, or even have your cards on you.

One of its best features is the Express Travel Card feature though. Set this up - which is super simple to do - and you can literally tap your iPhone or Watch on a compatible payment terminal - like New York's Metro or London's Underground and you'll be let straight through.

Here's everything you need to know about the Express Travel Card feature in Apple Pay, how to use it and how to set it up.

The Express Travel Card feature within Apple Pay allows you to designate one of the cards you have setup in Apple Pay as a travel card that doesn't require Touch ID or Face ID authentication when used with a supported public transport payment terminal.

Normally when using Apple Pay, you would need to authenticate your card before you tap your iPhone on the payment terminal to pay by using your fingerprint and Touch ID or Face ID and your face, depending on your iPhone model. With Apple Watch you just need to double tap the side button below the Digital Crown, which is more convenient sometimes, especially when wearing a mask.

If you setup the Express Travel Card feature though, you won't need to authenticate the card you select, nor will you need to double tap the side button on Apple Watch. The feature allows you to simply walk up to a compatible public transport payment terminal and tap your iPhone or Apple Watch against it.

Once you have setup the Express Travel Card on Apple Pay, it's very easy to use. You'll simply need to tap your iPhone or Apple Watch against the public transport payment terminal.

Snapdragon Tech Summit, CES, and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 132 By Rik Henderson · 3 December 2021

The card you have selected will work automatically and let you through the barriers, without requiring any authentication and you don't need to unlock it either. For those with an iPhone XS or later, or an Apple Watch Series 4 or later, it will also work up to five hours after your battery dies too.

The only thing you need to remember is to use the same device when you tap in and out. For example, if you use your iPhone to tap in, you'll need to use your iPhone to tap out rather than your Apple Watch and vice versa.

To enable the Express Travel Card feature on iPhone, follow these steps:

Open Settings Tap on Wallet & Apple Pay Tap on Express Travel Card Select the card you want to use to pay for public transport automatically

To enable the Express Travel Card feature on Apple Watch, follow these steps:

Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone Tap on Wallet & Apple Pay Tap on Express Travel Card Select the card you want to use to pay for public transport automatically Enter your Apple Watch passcode on your Watch if requested