Apple iPhone SE 3 on track for March 2022, claims report

(Pocket-lint) - The much-rumoured 3rd-gen iPhone SE will reportedly release in the first quarter of 2022 - most likely March.

That's the opinion of TrendForce, a market research firm in Taiwan, which believes that Apple is keen to get a firmer grip on the "mid-range 5G smartphone" market.

"Apple is staying with the plan to release its 3rd-generation iPhone SE in 1Q22 and four models under a new series in 2H22," it wrote in its latest report on smartphone production growth.

"The 3rd-generation iPhone SE is expected to be a major instrument in helping Apple establish a presence in the market segment for mid-range 5G smartphones."

The last iPhone SE was released in April 2020 and is still available today. However, it is now somewhat an oddity in Apple's line-up, being the only device with older design and a front-facing Touch ID button.

That might not change, as a rumour in October suggested the button could remain. The 4.7-inch Retina HD display was also said to be returning, although a beefier A15 Bionic chip could power the new device.

Another big change will be the addition of 5G, which will make it more attractive as networks rollout 5G coverage more widely. We'll undoubtedly find out more as spring approaches.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 1 December 2021.
