Apple Black Friday sale: Buy an Apple device, get up to £160 in gift cards

- Buy an eligible product

- And get an Apple Store Gift Card for a later purchase

(Pocket-lint) - As part of its four-day sale for this year's Black Friday, Apple is offering up to a $200/£160 Apple Store gift card when you purchase an eligible device such as an iPhone, a pair of AirPods, an iPad Pro, an Apple TV, or a Mac. Here's what you need to know.

When is Apple's Black Friday sale? 

Apple's four-day sale - or "The Apple Shopping Event" - starts Black Friday (26 November 2021) and ends on Cyber Monday (29 November 2021). 

What are Apple's best Black Friday deals?

As with previous years, Apple is offering an Apple Store gift card promotion to all customers who purchase eligible devices. It is excluding newer iPhone, Apple Watch, and Mac models from its shopping event.

All the eligible devices and their gift card amounts are listed below.

Apple Black Friday deals in the US

See more: Apple's US Black Friday sale page

$50 gift card for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone SE

$75 gift card for second or third-generation AirPods, Pro, and Max

$50 gift card for Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3

$100 gift card for 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro

$100 gift card for MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini

$200 gift card for 27-inch iMac

$50 gift card for Apple TV 4K and ‌Apple TV‌ HD

$50 gift card for Beats Studio 3 Wireless, Solo 3 Wireless, and more

$50 gift card for second-generation Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Folio, MagSafe Duo Charger, AirTag four-pack, and Magic Keyboard

Apple Black Friday deals in the UK

See more: Apple's UK Black Friday sale page

£40 gift card for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone SE

£60 gift card for second or third-generation AirPods, Pro, and Max

£40 gift card for Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3

£80 gift card for 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro

£80 gift card for MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini

£160 gift card for 27-inch iMac

£40 gift card for Apple TV 4K and ‌Apple TV‌ HD

£40 gift card for Beats Studio 3 Wireless, Solo 3 Wireless, and more

£40 gift card for second-generation Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Folio, MagSafe Duo Charger, AirTag four-pack, and Magic Keyboard

What can you buy with Apple gift cards?

You can use Apple Store gift cards either at an ‌Apple Store‌, by phone (at 1-800-MY-APPLE in the US), or online. They can be put toward Apple products, accessories, music, movies, TV shows, iCloud, and more.

Want to see more Black Friday deals?

See Pocket-lint's deal round-up guides below: 

The best Black Friday US deals 2021

The best Black Friday UK deals 2021

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 23 November 2021.
