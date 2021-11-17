Key Takeaways Apple's Self Service Repair program allows users to fix their own devices using official Apple tools and parts, avoiding the need to go to a store or third-party repair shop.

The program currently supports 35 Apple products, including recent iPhone models and laptops/desktops with M1 or M chips.

At-home repairs do not void your warranty, but it's recommended to seek expert assistance if you're unsure or lack the necessary knowledge and experience.

Fixing problems with your Apple devices has never been that easy. Gone are the days when you could slip the back of your phone to switch out the battery or make other repairs. Even figuring out how to remove the case from an iPhone or a MacBook can be challenging. However, Apple isn't entirely against people making their own repairs. If you have a reasonable level of skill and expertise in repairing electronic devices, you can take advantage of Apple's Self Service Repair program to help you to fix your Apple device yourself.

Related You can now use NordVPN on Apple TV to watch content from abroad With NordVPN now available on Apple TV, you can easily stream content from abroad, and you get to keep your viewing habits private.

Apple continues to expand the service, with support for more Apple devices added in December 2023. The service has also expanded to more European countries and has introduced a new diagnostic tool that can help to troubleshoot repairs. This diagnostic tool is currently only available in the US, although it is due to be released in other countries in 2024.

If you have the electronics skills and want to repair your Apple device yourself, then here's everything you need to know about the Apple Self Service Repair program.

What is Apple's Self Service Repair program?

Apple's right-to-repair program, Self Service Repair, allows users to fix their own devices using official Apple tools and parts. It sells them to consumers via a dedicated website and offers instructions on repairing Apple products at home. Using the dedicated repair manuals, you can work your way through the steps to try to fix the problem with your Apple device and replace faulty parts with genuine Apple spares to get your device back up and running again.

That means, if you choose, you can avoid bringing your broken Apple devices to a store or a third-party repair shop to get them fixed. You can literally do it yourself with approved components and step-by-step instructions.

What is Apple Diagnostic for Self Service Repair?

Pocket-lint

The company has introduced a diagnostic tool to help you narrow down the problems you need to repair on your Apple device. This tool allows you to test the functionality of parts of your devices and get a measure of their current performance. You can also use the tool to help identify which parts may be in need of repair. These are the same tools that are currently used by Authorized Service Providers and Independent Repair Providers to help with repairing the devices you bring in.

These diagnostic tools are intended for people with relevant experience repairing electronic devices, so they may not be suitable if you lack the requisite knowledge and expertise.

Which Apple devices can you repair?

Apple Self Service Repair currently supports 35 Apple products, including the more recent iPhone models, laptops, and desktops that run on M1 or M chips.

If you're an iPhone user, Self Service Repair covers all models of iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15, as well as the iPhone SE (2022).

If you have a Mac laptop, Self Service Repair is available for the MacBook Air M1 (2020), MacBook Air (2022), MacBook Air (2023), MacBook Pro M1 (2020), MacBook Pro M1 (2021), MacBook Pro M2 (2022), and MacBook Pro M2 (2023).

If you have a Mac desktop, Self Service Repair is available for the 24-inch iMac (2021), Mac Mini (2020), Mac Mini (2023), Mac Studio (2022), and Mac Pro (2023).

Do at-home repairs void your warranty?

No. Crucially, repairing yourself won't void your Apple device's warranty, but damaging your device in the process still might. If you're unsure of your repair skills, or the repair job that you need to perform seems more complex than you feel confident with, the best advice is to take your device to an authorized Apple repair shop.

This reduces the risk of unwittingly causing more damage to your device and potentially voiding your warranty. You should only attempt a repair if you feel confident you can perform it correctly.

Where is Self Service Repair available?

Apple's Self Service Repair program initially launched in the US at the end of 2021, In December 2022, additional countries were added, including Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK. The list expanded even further in December 2023, with more countries being added, including Croatia, Denmark, Greece, Netherlands, Portugal, and Switzerland.

Currently, the diagnostics tool is only available in the US, but the service will be coming to selected European countries at some point in 2024.

Can anyone repair their own devices?

Unsplash

Yes. But Apple still warns that technicians "with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices" should only consider repairing Apple devices. Most customers should seek expert assistance from Apple or a third party before cracking open their Apple devices to see what's wrong with them. Although performing your own repair may seem like the most cost-effective option, if you're out of your depth and cause more damage to your device, you may end up even further out of pocket.

How much are the parts, and where can you buy them?

Apple indicates that customers can purchase the required parts outright from the Self Service Repair Store for their repair. These are official Apple parts designed and tested to work with your specific device so that you can be confident in their quality and reliability. It's not recommended to perform a repair using third-party parts that may not have the same levels of reliability or performance.

Apple

You may be able to do the repair using your own tools, but it's recommended to use the official tools. You can purchase the tools for your repair from the Self Service Repair Store. Enter the device you want to repair and the problem you're trying to fix to see a selection of the tools you'll need to make your repair.

Apple also provides a rental option for those who don't want to buy the tools outright. For $49, you can rent all the tools required to perform a repair on your specific product. This rental kit can be used for one week before customers are required to send it back to Apple, free of charge. You'll need to rent them again if you need more than a week; Apple also offers a recycling credit for some used parts if they are returned after a repair.