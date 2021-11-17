(Pocket-lint) - Apple is making it easier to repair your iPhone and Mac yourself, by introducing a new program called Self Service Repair.

Apple has announced a new right-to-repair program called Self Service Repair. Basically, the company plans to start selling Apple device parts and tools to consumers and will even offer instructions on how to repair Apple products at home. That means, if you choose, you can avoid bringing your broken Apple devices to a store or a third-party repair shop to get them fixed. You can literally do it yourself with approved components and step-by-step instructions.

This is a huge change in strategy for Apple, which has long resisted letting customers fix their own devices outside of Apple Stores or authorized repairers.

Apple will start by opening up the iPhone 12 series and iPhone 13 series to DIY fixes. You’ll be able to replace the display, battery, and camera using parts bought from Apple, though other options will be available to buy later. Apple is also opening up Macs with M1 chips to at-home repairs.

No. Crucially, making a repair yourself won’t void your Apple device’s warranty, according to TechCrunch. But damaging your device in the process still might.

Apple said Self Service Repair will launch "early next year" in the US before expanding to other countries.

Yes. But Apple still warns that technicians "with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices" should only consider repairing Apple devices. Most customers should seek expert assistance from Apple or a third party before cracking open their Apple devices to see what's wrong with them.

Apple hasn't announced pricing yet for parts and tools. Presumably, you will be able to buy them from Apple and authorised third-party repair shops.

The company is promising to sell "more than 200 individual parts and tools" and will provide repair manuals that customers can check out before buying parts.

Apple also said customers can receive a recycling credit when they return used parts after doing a repair.