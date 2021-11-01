(Pocket-lint) - Apple is thought to be developing a new feature for the iPhone and Apple Watch that can tell if you've been in an automobile accident and automatically dials emergency services for you.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the feature is apparently on deck for next year, presumably as part of iOS 16 and watchOS 9. Don't forget there are similar connected car services - such as GM’s OnStar, Subaru’s Starlink, and Fiat Chrysler’s Uconnect - that can call 911 in the US if you've been in a car crash. But not every car has connectivity features. For those vehicles, something like Apple's upcoming system could truly be a life-saver for iPhone users.

It's worth noting that it would follow Google’s Personal Safety app for Pixel phones, which includes a feature to call for help when it detects a crash.

Apple's car-crash-detection feature reportedly works by measuring for an instant jump in gravity - or g-forces on impact. The Cupertino-based company has been testing the feature over the past year by collecting anonymous data from iPhone and Apple Watch users, The Wall Street Journal said.

It honestly sounds like Apple Watch's fall detection feature, but for cars. Fall detection can tell if you've tripped or stumbled and alert emergency services.