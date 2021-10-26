(Pocket-lint) - Apple's next entry-level phone will be called the iPhone SE Plus and launch in 2022, according to a new rumour.

Since the arrival of the iPhone 13 lineup in September, industry whispers have quickly shifted focus onto Apple's budget model. The latest, from display analyst Ross Young, indicates that the Cupertino company will give the upcoming iPhone SE a new moniker.

Despite the phone being tipped to feature the 'Plus' name, though, it's said that it won't actually be any bigger than the current iPhone SE (2020). This would mean it strays from the convention of previous flagship iPhone models - such as the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus - in which the 'Plus' denoted to the larger equivalent.

Instead, Young suggests that the iPhone SE Plus will feature the same 4.7-inch LCD display as before, which falls into line with Macotakara's iPhone SE 2022 report from earlier this month, as well as respected industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's iPhone SE tip from March.

It's not just the display size that seems largely agreed upon, either, with support for 5G and a release date of 2022 also touted by Young via Twitter. Again, this is something that's been very consistent in the reports we've seen so far.

We now hear the next LCD iPhone will be introduced in 2022 and called the SE Plus with the same 4.7" LCD as the 8 along with 5G. We hear the iPhone SE3 with a 5.7" - 6.1" LCD is now pushed to 2024. https://t.co/9gxiAAk8Yi — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 25, 2021

A scrap of new information, mind, is that the iPhone SE 3 - which is what was widely expected to be the name of the next iteration - has now been pushed back to 2024. Young says that this model will be the one to up the display size, featuring an LCD screen between 5.7-inches and 6.1-inches.

Whether that winds up being true is too early to know, of course, but the details surrounding the next iPhone SE certainly appear to be coming into focus.

As with all pre-release rumours, we'd still take this information with a pinch of salt, but consistency typically results in accuracy - and the iPhone SE line is due an upgrade, after all.