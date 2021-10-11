Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

This guy built the world's first iPhone with USB-C

(Pocket-lint) - The global tech shift towards USB-C is no secret. Nearly every product that once used a property charging method or one of the many previous variations of USB has all in recent years begun a transition over to standardise with USB-C. 

Even Apple has shifted all its Mac computers and nearly the entire iPad lineup to USB-C. Despite the fact the company is rumoured to be marking a return to MagSafe chargers in its next update to the MacBook Pro series, all signs point to USB-C remaining as a backup charging option. 

There is, however, one major piece of tech that has chosen to omit the now ubiquitous USB-C standard, and that, of course, is the Apple iPhone. 

A switch to USB-C on iPhone would mean that pretty much every single piece of tech in your home could be charged either wirelessly or using just a single cable. Pretty neat, huh?

Instead of holding that to merely a fantasy, a talented hardware modifier has used their skills to Frankenstein the world’s very first iPhone with USB-C. 

The unique device was first created by Ken Pillonel, a Swiss Robotics student currently studying for their Master’s.  

Check out the eleven-ish minute video posted by them explaining the process of exactly how this was done below. 

All in all, Pillnel is able to get both data transfer and power working on the device, which is impressive, to say the least, considering the sheer difficulty in even performing basic repairs on some iPhone components - let alone a total (ostensibly?) unsupported hardware modification. 

Writing by Alex Allegro. Originally published on 11 October 2021.
