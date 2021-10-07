Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Apple phone news

How to shoot real macro photography on any iPhone, even if you don't have the 13

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
Explainer Provides context or background, definition and detail on a specific topic.
Pocket-lint How to shoot real macro photography on any iPhone, even if you don't have the 13
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - One of the most touted features of the iPhone 13 series is the ability to shoot macro photography as close as only 2cm away from the subject, something ostensibly impossible on previous iPhone models… or was it? 

Halide Mark II - Pro Camera, referred to simply as Halide, is the most popular and feature expansive photography app available on the iPhone. It unlocks a number of photographic doors Apple’s standard camera app leads you into thinking are impossible - including taking macro-level photography on older iPhone models prior to the 13 series. 

If you listen to Apple, they’ll tell you only the iPhone 13 series has the capability to shoot macro due to the new camera sensors having much closer focal ranges, however, the Halide app begs to differ. 

The app explains that “[our] Macro Mode lets you get super-close-up shots with excellent quality thanks to Al and focus tools”. 

While there’s undoubtedly going to be a better quality end-result on one of the latest iPhone 13 models, you can still push the limits of your older iPhone by downloading Halide from the app store right here. 

How to shoot in macro even if you don’t have the iPhone 13

To shoot in macro:

1) Download the Halide app from the app store 
2) Press the AF (autofocus) button to trigger manual focus on. 
3) Select the flower icon in the bottom lefthand corner. 
4) Bring your phone up close and personal to the subject in preparation of the shot 
5) Adjust the focus sensors using the slider bar across the bottom of the viewfinder. 

Best smartphones 2021 rated: The top mobile phones available to buy today
Best smartphones 2021 rated: The top mobile phones available to buy today By Chris Hall ·

An example of Halide's unique 'green highlight' focus system. When the green lines are sharpest, you know the image is in focus. 

And that’s it! You should be able to adjust the focus so a previously blurry shot can now look nearly as high quality as if you had the latest iPhone 13. 

Writing by Alex Allegro. Originally published on 7 October 2021.
Recommended for you
Google Pixel 6 Pro release date, rumours, features and specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro release date, rumours, features and specs By Britta O'Boyle ·
How to shoot real macro photography on any iPhone, even if you don't have the 13
How to shoot real macro photography on any iPhone, even if you don't have the 13 By Alex Allegro ·
Google Pixel 6 release date, rumours, features, specs and news
Google Pixel 6 release date, rumours, features, specs and news By Britta O'Boyle ·
Google Pixel 6 Fall Launch event: How to watch and what to expect
Google Pixel 6 Fall Launch event: How to watch and what to expect By Maggie Tillman ·
Google confirms Pixel 6 launch event on 19 October
Google confirms Pixel 6 launch event on 19 October By Chris Hall ·
Will this be what the foldable Pixel phone looks like?
Will this be what the foldable Pixel phone looks like? By Alex Allegro ·