(Pocket-lint) - A number of extra features arrived for Apple's FaceTime with the latest software build - iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 - including Portrait Mode for FaceTime on iPhone and iPad.

Portrait Mode allows you to blur out your background when on a FaceTime call, as you can with other video calling apps like Zoom and Skype.

Here is what you need to do to get a little bit of privacy on your FaceTime video calls.

Whether you want to hide the washing behind you, the mountain of ironing, or you just don't want your boss or friends to see you're actually still in bed, Portrait Mode on FaceTime is here to help you.

To enable Portrait Mode in a FaceTime call and blur your background on an iPhone or iPad, follow the steps below:

Ensure your iPhone or iPad is running iOS 15 or iPadOS 15 Open the FaceTime app on your iPhone or iPad Select a contact from your recent FaceTimes or select 'New FaceTime' at the top and choose the contact As the FaceTime call is connecting, you'll see an icon at the bottom of the display that has a person within a rectangular box - this is the Portrait Mode icon Tap this icon to turn Portrait Mode on and blur your background. Note: It is on when the icon is white. To turn Portrait Mode off, just tap the icon again

If you're already on a FaceTime call and you want to blur the background, tap on your thumbnail in the bottom right corner. The Portrait Mode icon will appear in a pop up, among some other options. Tap it to blur your background during a call.

Portrait Mode on FaceTime will work with any iPhone or iPad running the A12 Bionic chip or newer.

That means you'll need an iPhone XS or newer. For iPads, you'll need the iPad mini (fifth generation or later), iPad Air (third generation or later), iPad (eighth generation of later) or any iPad Pro model.

If you're wondering what other features you can do with FaceTime with iOS 15 iPadOS 15, you can head to our separate feature where we have a rundown.