Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Apple phone news

What is Apple's Cinematic mode?

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
Explainer Provides context or background, definition and detail on a specific topic.
Apple What is Apple's Cinematic mode?
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Apple revealed Cinematic mode as one of the key new features of the iPhone 13 announced at the company’s California Streaming keynote event today in Cupertino, and the functionality works a whole like like Portrait mode does; first introduced on the iPhone 7 Plus in 2016. 

In case you don’t remember, Portrait mode is a feature on the iOS camera app that offers a bokeh effect behind a subject similar to a true DSLR camera would. Now, with the introduction of Cinematic mode, Apple is bringing the feature over to live video. 

When filming in motion, Cinematic mode holds focus on a moving subject, and focal transitions happen automatically between objects. The system uses AI to detect faces and points of interest. For example, when a filmed subject veers their glance off frame, the iPhone 13 will adjust focus to an object within their line of sight.  

Check out the great example provided by Apple demonstrating how the technology works.  

The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more
The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more By Rob Kerr ·

The company also released a short movie on their YouTube channel showing off the new powerful camera software capabilities, which you can watch below.  

To check out Pocket-lint’s recap of everything announced today at Apple’s California Streaming event, check out our recap right here

Writing by Alex Allegro. Originally published on 14 September 2021.
Recommended for you
Apple unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with smaller notch, A15 Bionic and ProMotion display
Apple unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with smaller notch, A15 Bionic and ProMotion display By Alex Allegro ·
iPhone 13 colours: All the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro colours available
iPhone 13 colours: All the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro colours available By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Samsung Galaxy Note 22 and 22 Ultra release date, rumours, features and news
Samsung Galaxy Note 22 and 22 Ultra release date, rumours, features and news By Britta O'Boyle ·