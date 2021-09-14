Apple's iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 out this coming Monday

(Pocket-lint) - Apple announced several products during its California Streaming event on Tuesday, but failed to mention when iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will be available to download to existing devices.

Don't worry though, we've got your back. They will both be available from Monday 20 September.

Apple watchOS 8 will be available the same day too.

The release date was revealed in official Apple press releases sent to Pocket-lint: "iOS 15 will be available as a free software update Monday, 20 September," it said.

Similar lines were hidden away in the Apple Watch and iPad releases too.

As per previous years, we expect the operating systems to be available from 6pm BST (10am local time for Apple in Cupertino). Depending on server load, it might be worth waiting a little while extra, however.

The new iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max handsets will come preinstalled with iOS 15 when they are made available on Friday 24 September. The new iPad and iPad mini tablets will be available with iPadOS 15 the same day.

The latest Apple Watch - Series 7, also announced during the event - will be coming later in autumn. Apple will continue to range the Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple Watch SE.