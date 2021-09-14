(Pocket-lint) - Apple's habit of changing up the roster of colours that it offers for its iPhones each year shows no signs of stopping, and the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro ranges are continuing the tradition.

Once again, you'll have a few finishes to choose from if you think you'll pick up one of the new handsets, some of them a bit more adventurous than others.

While it isn't the widest range of colours ever from Apple, there are some choice new tones, so check out the full set of what will be available here.

First up, we'll take Apple's most premium, and pricey, iPhone - the 13 Pro Max and 13 Pro, which are available in four different finishes this time.

Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here By Pocket-lint Promotion · 14 September 2021

As always, they've got some delightfully tasteful names - graphite, gold, silver, and sierra blue. We're unsurprisingly probably the biggest fans of the new blue tone, which is a much lighter touch than the darker and moodier blue we got on the 12 Pro.

The 13 Pro and Pro Max of course retain the shiny stainless steel outer casing, so it's a pretty jazzy look.

squirrel_widget_6072339

Moving on to the standard iPhone and its smaller cousin, though, things get a little bit more fun, in our view - that's now also part of a tradition, which sees the entry-level iPhones get a slightly hipper design at least in terms of colour.

This time round there are five to choose from:

They're comprised of Product(Red), starlight, midnight, blue, and pink - with that last one being the standout addition that might well tempt a few people. Of course, the charitable donation that the Product(Red) version will cause is a great reason to pick it up, too.

Five colours is a small step down from previous years, where we've generally been offered up six to choose from, and the lineup is also not quite as vibrant as it has been in the last couple of iterations, so it'll be interesting to see which colours prove the most popular.

squirrel_widget_6072310