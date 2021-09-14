(Pocket-lint) - Apple today revealed their new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, featuring a faster six core A15 Bionic CPU capable of up to 15.8 trillion operations per second, a shrunken down notch, and the long awaited 120Hz ProMotion display.

As expected, the notch has been reduced in size by about 20 per cent, and the starting storage capacity remains at 128GB, although the highest option available is now 1TB, a big increase on the 512GB maximum from last year.

The camera system on the back has seen an increase in size, making it by far the largest camera unit ever featured on an Apple device. All three cameras this year for the first time offer support for Night mode, something that was previously limited to the wide and telephoto lens only last year.

The main camera is getting an upgraded f/1.5 aperture, the largest sensor ever on an iPhone, with the ultra wide now at f/1.8 aperture.

Both screen sizes remain the same at 6.1 inches and 6.5 inches on the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, respectively.

Another welcome addition will the one and a half hour longer battery life on the iPhone 13 Pro and two and a half increase on the 13 Pro Max as compared to the iPhone 12 Pro series.

Pricing remains the same at $999 for the iPhone 13 Pro and $1099 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Pre-orders begin this Friday, with units available to customers on 24 September.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will launch in four colours, Graphite, Silver, Gold and an all-new Sierra Blue option, which replaces the iPhone 12 Pro Pacific Blue shade.