iPhone 13 official and yes, it does have a smaller notch

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has finally lifted the lid on its new iPhone, which is called "iPhone 13" as many expected.

It has a tweaked look on the rear, with the camera lenses now ranged diagonally, and the front sports the much-rumoured smaller notch.

Available in both standard Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini styles, the handset has been redesigned, athough the form factor is similar to last year's models.

Flat edges around the sides are now matched with a ceramic shield front. Both phones are IP68 water and dust resistant and will be available in pink, blue, midnight, "starlight", and Product Red colourways.

Like the models last year, the iPhone 13 and mini each come with an OLED Super Retina display with 800 nits of brightness. That's then expanded further with HDR content, up to 1,200 nits.

Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10 formats are supported.

A six-core A15 Bionic chip runs the show, with a quad-core GPU helping with gaming and other graphically intesive moments.

The camera on the rear utlises two 12-megapixel sensors - primary and wide-angle - while the smaller notch on the front sports a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. Cinematic mode is a new supported feature too, whereby pull focus effects are available naturally.

The iPhone 13 and 13 mini are 5G, of course, but working on a wider range of supported networks around the world. Apple claims that they have better battery life too, although we'll have to test that in Pocket-lint's labs when the phones are available. The handsets are MagSafe compatible, as you'd expect.

The iPhone 13 mini starts at $699 for the 128GB model, the iPhone 13 at $799 for the same storage. A new 512GB variant joins the fray too - alongside 256GB.

