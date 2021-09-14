iPhone 13 case renders leak confirm smaller notch and more

(Pocket-lint) - Apple will officially reveal its next iPhone line-up during the California Streaming online event later today. However, one case manufacturer has reportedly gone early with its designs.

A whole wad of case renders have appeared online which include images of the iPhone 13 (or whatever it ends up being called). Apple is unlikely to be in a favourable mood about it.

Posted by Evan Bass on Twitter, the pics show an iPhone with a smaller notch - something already much-rumoured in the launch build-up.

The rear camera looks exactly like the unit on the back of the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max though, so it could just be an artist impression from the case maker itself. That is, unless Apple intends to have the camera unit stay the same, just tweaking the internal sensing/imaging tech instead.

The iPhone design is very similar too. Let's hope this means that iPhone 12 cases will be fully compatible with the new models - it's a pain to have to upgrade the case as well as the phone each generation.

We'll find out more during the event later, which you can watch right here.

For now, check out the numerous renders and salivate over what's to come.