The next iPhone will start with 128GB of storage

(Pocket-lint) - Apple’s next iPhone, the 13 series set to launch Tuesday, 14 September, will feature 128GB of storage as the base offering across all models - not just the Pro series as Apple decided to do in 2020 on the iPhone 12 line.

The report comes from supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who holds an accuracy rating of over 75 per cent on all his predictions regarding the details of Apple’s future product releases. Earlier this year, Kuo predicted the iPhone 13 to have a smaller notch and larger batteries - two features that seem all but confirmed just days out from the final announcement.

Further expected this year is an increase of the maximum storage offering from 512GB to 1TB exclusively on the Pro series, which is something that’s been rumoured for a couple of years now at least. The Cupertino company first utilised a 1TB storage option on an iOS device in 2018 with the release of the 3rd-generation iPad Pro series.

The storage configurations of the next-generation iPhone 13 series are expected to look as follows:

128GB

256GB

512GB

128GB

256GB

512GB

1TB

For a roundup of all the iPhone 13 rumours we’ve gathered over the past several months, tap here.