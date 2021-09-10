(Pocket-lint) - Listings on a Ukranian e-commerce website appear to have revealed details of the iPhone 13 series set to be unveiled at Apple's 14 September event.

There's been little doubt regarding the launch of new smartphones this month, though these latest tidbits do perhaps confirm rumours that have previously attempted to pin down storage, colour options and which models would actually launch.

According to the unnamed site's listings - first spotted by 91Mobiles - the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature quite different storage packages and finishes for users to pick from.

The standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will allegedly come in the same six colourways - black, blue, purple, pink, white and PRODUCT (Red).

The smaller variant of the new flagship will feature 64GB and 128GB storage options, while the regular iPhone 13 will bump that up to 128GB and 256GB.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models, say the listings, will come in black, silver, gold or bronze, but, like the smaller variants, will also deviate in storage. The Pro will come in either 128GB and 256GB versions, while the Pro Max stretches to a whopping 256GB and 512GB variations.

As with any leak, of course, it's important to take all this information with a pinch of salt.

While the information seen in the early listings does appear to be in line with the industry whispers that have circulated for much of the year, it's simply impossible to know for sure until it comes from Apple.

That should happen on 14 September, as we say, and we'll be covering the event live - be sure to check back for all the official specs, features and price details.