Apple iPhone 14 leaks before iPhone 13 even gets announced

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is expected to announce it's iPhone 13 series at an event on 14 September, but there's already been a leak revealing what the iPhone a year from now could look like.

Before we go on, it's worth taking this leak with a big pinch of salt as Jon Prosser - where the leak has originated - doesn't have the best track record in the leak industry and with the device in question not expected for another year, a lot can change in that time.

With that in mind, Jon Prosser of FrontPageTech has presented a video with some renders of what is claimed to be the iPhone 14 Pro in association with Renders by Ian. The images show a flat-edge design similar to what the iPhone 12 models offer, but with circular volume buttons.

There are three camera lenses on the rear - like the current Pro models - though the renders show the lenses almost flat to the surface and without the square camera housing surrounding them. Prosser says the device will be titanium.

Perhaps more surprisingly though, the renders also show the alleged iPhone 14 Pro with a punch hole front camera. The notch is claimed to be reduced for the iPhone 13 models, but we'd be very surprised to see a move to a hole punch design.

With the iPhone 14 Pro models not expected for a year, there's quite a long time to wait to find out if these renders are accurate or not so for now, it's probably better to focus on the iPhone 13 due next week.