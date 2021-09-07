Alleged iPhone 13 case packaging confirms name

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is expected to announce its next iPhone models before the month is out and the latest leak appears to have confirmed the new devices will be called iPhone 13.

A since-deleted video was originally posted by Twitter user @PinkDon1 - then reposted by other users - showing stacks of multiple white boxes with an image of a black silicone case. The packaging reads "iPhone 13 Pro Max" "Silicone Case" and has the MagSafe branding beneath.

It's thought the video was taken in a manufacturing plant or distribution warehouse, though there is nothing to validate the source and therefore it's possible the cases could be fakes, rather than official Apple cases waiting to be shipped for the new devices.

The naming of the next iPhone is currently a little up in the air, with talk of iPhone 12s and iPhone 14 both doing the rounds, though most rumours refer to the devices as iPhone 13, suggesting this is what they will be called, despite the number 13 commonly associated with bad luck.

The next iPhone models are expected to come in the same size options as the iPhone 12 models, though it's said they will offer a smaller notch, larger batteries and have new camera features. Rumours also claim the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will come with Apple's ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate technology.

For now, nothing is official, though a date for the launch of the next iPhones is expected to be announced imminently. You can read all the rumours surrounding the devices in our separate round up feature in the meantime.

