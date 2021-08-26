iPhone 13 pre-order and shipping dates leaked by retailer

(Pocket-lint) - Apple will soon unleash its latest iPhone range, of that there is no doubt. However, there have been several date alternatives thrown around on when that might be.

Many say the Apple launch event will be announced next Monday - 30 August - and take place on 7 September. Others claim it'll be streamed online on 14 September.

We favour the former, but according to a screengrab of an e-commerce app obtained by ITHome (from Weibo user @PandaIsBald), the later date could actually make more sense. It allegedly reveals the pre-order and shipping dates for the iPhone 13 range.

The leaked listing shows that the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available to pre-order fron 17 September for shipping on Friday 24 September. This has also been corroborated by FrontPageTech's sources (it claims).

The Apple AirPods 3 - believed to launch alongside the iPhone 13 series - will be available from 30 September.

Apple is yet to announce an event, let alone the pre-order and shipping dates for its forthcoming mobile products. However, the dates do match the traditional mid-September launch window for iPhones.

We hope to find out more this coming Monday (a Bank Holiday in the UK) when we expect an Apple invite to drop into our inboxes.

Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here By Pocket-lint Promotion · 26 August 2021