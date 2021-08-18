Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Apple iPhone 13 could launch 14 September, with 1TB option

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's iPhone 13 is expected to launch in September alongside the Apple Watch Series 7 and the latest report not only suggests when the event might take place but that the handsets could offer double the storage of their predecessors.

According to 9to5Mac, analyst company Wedbush published an investor note that said supply chain checks put iPhone 13 units already assembled at somewhere between 130 million and 150 million, which it took as confidence the iPhone 13 launch would be within the "normal" timeframe. 

The note said the analyst company believed the iPhone event would take place in the third week of September, which would likely be 14 September given Apple traditionally holds events on a Tuesday. Typically the iPhone event fell a week earlier than that however, prior to the global pandemic, so the jury is still out for now.

The Wedbush analyst report did also say that it believed the iPhone 13 would offer a 1TB storage option, which would be double what is currently offered by the iPhone 12 Pro models. 

For now, nothing is confirmed by Apple. The iPhone 13 is expected to offer a similar design to the iPhone 12 models and it is expected to be offered in the same size options too. Some new camera features are said to be coming to the new models, alongside bigger batteries.

You can read all about the rumours surrounding the iPhone 13 models in our separate feature

Writing by Britta O'Boyle. Originally published on 18 August 2021.
