How to add a NHS COVID Pass to Apple Wallet

(Pocket-lint) - The main NHS app has been updated to enable those who qualify for a NHS COVID Pass in England to add it to their Apple Wallet, rather than just be able to access it through the NHS app or download it as a PDF.

Adding your COVID Pass to your Apple Wallet means it's easily accessible, even when you don't have an internet connection.

Here's how to add a COVID Pass to your Apple Wallet, how to access it once you've added it and what you need to get a COVID Pass in the first place.

NHS main app

Double vaccinated, or

Negative COVID test

To get a COVID Pass, firstly you need to download the main NHS app. This is different to the NHS COVID-19 app that you use to check-in to places. You can download it from the Apple App Store here, and Google Play Store here.

Once you have downloaded the app, you'll need to set it up for you, which includes entering some information, such as your NHS number and providing a video to prove who you are. Don't worry, there is a step-by-step when you open the app to help you. Your health records will then synchronise once you have completed the steps.

To get a COVID Pass, you either need to be double vaccinated, or you need to have taken a negative test and reported the result to the Government website.

It's worth noting that your COVID Pass won't appear until at least two weeks after your second jab. Once it appears, you'll need to re-add it to your Apple Wallet or download a new PDF every month. If you're using the negative test result option, the pass will only be valid for 48 hours from the time you reported the test result.

If you have a COVID Pass and you want to add it to your Apple Wallet to make it easier to access than opening up the main NHS app or finding the PDF you might have downloaded, follow the steps below:

Open the main NHS app on your iPhone Tap on Get Your NHS COVID Pass Press 'Continue' Select 'Domestic' or 'Travel' Tap on 'Add to Apple Wallet' Tap 'Add' in top right of your screen when the blue pass appears

If you have added your NHS COVID Pass to your Apple Wallet but you're wondering how to access it when you need it, follow these steps below.

For iPhones with Face ID and no home button:

Double tap the side button on the right of your iPhone Tap on the stack of cards at the bottom Select NHS COVID Pass from the options Be sure to turn your display brightness up before the QR code is scanned

For iPhones with Touch ID:

Double tap the home button at the bottom of your screen Tap on the stack of cards at the bottom Select NHS COVID Pass from the options Be sure to turn your display brightness up before the QR code is scanned