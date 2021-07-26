(Pocket-lint) - The iPhone 13 isn't even here, but the rumour mill is already ablaze with speculation about the iPhone 14, which is due in the second half of 2022.

The latest reports have suggested an iPhone 14 Pro model will be made from titanium alloy and supplied by Hon Hai of Foxconn. This is according to a new investors report from JPMorgan Chase, as spotted by iPhone Wired, Apple Insider, and MacRumors. The analyst report does not specify whether just the chassis or the metallic band around the edge of the iPhone will be titanium. It's likely the front and the back will remain glass, of course.

Other models in the iPhone 14 series are expected to feature aluminum alloy and stainless steel frames, the report noted.

Keep in mind titanium is more resistant to scratches, corrosion, and bending, and it weighs less than stainless steel. However, the material is more fingerprint-prone. MacRumors noted in February Apple has been researching anti-fingerprint coatings, so it's possibly already developing a solution.

Since the iPhone 14 is still early in development, we suspect there will be many more reports to come about what the phone might feature. The analyst report said the iPhone 14 will see more significant changes than the iPhone 13. Perhaps, this year's iPhone is more like an "S" update with minor upgrades.

