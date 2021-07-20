Apple could launch 5G iPhone SE 3 in early 2022

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's iPhone SE first launched in March 2017, followed by a second generation model in 2020, and recent rumours suggest fans of the Touch ID iPhone can expect a third iteration in early 2022.

It's not the first time rumours of a new iPhone SE have appeared, though the latest report does offer a timeline, as well as a few details about what we can expect.

According to Digitimes (via PocketNow), the iPhone SE (2022) will come with the same processor as the iPhone 12 series, which means the A14 chip. It is also claimed to be cheaper than the iPhone 12 mini - which costs $699 in the US and £599 in the UK - and it is said to come with 5G support, all of which makes sense.

The rumours also claim the third-generation iPhone SE would appear in the first half of 2022, which we'd expect to be sometime in March as this is typically when Apple holds its Spring events, and it's said it will offer the same design as the previous iPhone SE, with no design change expected until 2023.

That means the iPhone SE (2022) will likely come with a 4.7-inch LCD display and the Touch ID home button at the bottom, separating it from the rest of the iPhone models that feature Face ID.

It's said that the 2023 model might offer a larger 6.1-inch screen with a punch hole display, though nothing is confirmed at the moment.