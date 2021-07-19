The iPhone will finally get an always-on display this year

(Pocket-lint) - The iPhone 13 (or 12 S, depending on what it'll end up being called) seems like it will definitely have one long-awaited new feature - an always on display.

We've written about always-on displays coming to the iPhone before, but they've never appeared. Presumably, this is because of the implications for battery life or perhaps Apple wasn't satisfied enough with the implementation.

However, it now seems to be coming to the new phone according to long-time Apple watcher, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman also mentions other much-rumoured additions in his latest writing including a smaller notch, improved video recording and a 120Hz refresh rate display. Gurman made the predictions in his Always On newsletter.

The phone will also get a faster A15 processor/platform says Gurman, although that one is firmly in the box marked 'well, of course, that's going to happen'.

The latest always-on display rumour follows up earlier mentions of iPhones using LTPO displays (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) just like the Apple Watch does.

We're expecting the iPhone 13 series to be revealed in early September and for there to be either three or four devices in the range. The jury is still out as to whether the iPhone 12 mini will have a successor after earlier reports of mixed sales figures.