How to use Control Centre on iPhone to quickly name a song

(Pocket-lint) - We love an iPhone trick here at Pocket-lint, especially the less obvious tips that when you learn them, you almost feel like you have gained some secret knowledge few other people have.

We've covered off several in the past, from clever ones like turning the Apple logo on the back of your iPhone into an additional button, to more useful ones like signing and scanning a document on your iPhone. There are also plenty in our iPhone tips and tricks feature.

Here we are looking at finding the name of a song you've heard, quickly. Remember the app Shazam, which you'd open when a song you liked came on, tap to listen and it would reveal the song? Well, in case you didn't know, Apple bought Shazam in 2018 and its software is now integrated into iOS.

Here's how to quickly find the name of a tune using Control Centre on iPhone.

It's possible to add Shazam to Control Centre as a shortcut. This means when you hear a song you like, whether on the radio, during a film or TV show, or in a club or bar, you can open up Control Centre, tap on the Shazam shortcut, and the song will be revealed at the top of your display. No need to open any additional apps. It's just one swipe, one tap.

Follow the steps below to set it up:

Open Settings on your iPhone Tap on Control Centre Scroll down to Music Recognition Tap on the "+" next to Music Recognition Use the three lines to the right to move Music Recognition to a more prominent position in Control Centre if you want to When a song comes on you want to identify, open up Control Centre (swipe down from top right on Face ID models, swipe up from bottom on Touch ID models) Tap on the Music Recognition icon, which is identified with the Shazam logo The name of the song/tune will appear at the top of your display