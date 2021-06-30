(Pocket-lint) - Apple is rolling out the first public betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. That means public beta testers, or any non-developer, can download and try the new updates on their iPhone and iPad.

To get the beta version of Apple's next operating system updates running on your devices, you need to sign up for Apple's beta testing program. It's free to join. Then, you need to install the proper certificate from Apple's public beta website, and then you can grab the updates over the air.

If you've joined Apple's free beta program previously, you'll need to enroll again for these latest versions. Here's everything you need to know.

With the Apple public beta program, you can download and install iOS 15 to your iPhone or iPadOS 15 on your iPad. This Pocket-lint video explains how to get last year's iOS 14 public beta on your iPhone. It's the exact same process for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. But, to make things easier, we've also detailed the steps below.

Back up your device (see this Apple support page). Visit the Apple Beta Program website and click the signup button. Sign in with your Apple ID login. From there, read and accept Apple's agreement. From your iPhone or iPad, visit beta.apple.com/profile. Sign in with your Apple ID login. Download the Beta Configuration Profile. (Follow the on-screen steps.) You'll need to tap the iOS or PadOS tab > Download Profile > Install.

You may need to enter your passcode and tap Restart to reboot your device. Once downloaded, go to General > Software Update in your device's Settings app. Wait for the iOS/iPadOS 15 public beta prompt to appear. Tap the prompt to download and install the beta on your device.

Apple will seed several developer and public betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 throughout the summer - which you will be able to download over the air. Expect the final versions of the software updates to officially launch for all supported iPhone and iPad models sometime this autumn, likely following the debut of the next iPhone series. The final versions will also be free and downloadable over the air through the Settings app on your device - no Apple beta program required.

