(Pocket-lint) - Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 13 - or iPhone 12S - models around September, but there have already been a number of rumours predicting what the devices might bring with them.

The latest report comes from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac), who has claimed the iPhone 13 Pro models will come with an upgraded ultra wide-angle camera lens with autofocus.

Kuo has previously mentioned the improved ultra wide-angle lens, but the addition of autofocus means users would be able to choose where they want to focus, as you can with the main lens and telephoto lens on the current Pro models. He also claimed the lens would feature six elements instead of five, which should mean better results.

The note from Kuo only mentions the improved ultra wide-angle lens for the iPhone 13 Pro models for 2021, though he does say the upgrades are expected to come to all models in 2022.

Other rumours surrounding the iPhone 13 models have said the design would be similar to the iPhone 12 models - which makes sense given the iPhone 12 models saw quite a big design shift from the iPhone 11 models with the squarer edges.

It's thought the notch could reduce in size for the 2021 models though, and there is also talk of a 120Hz refresh rate for the displays on the iPhone 13 Pro models.

You can read all the iPhone 13 rumours in our separate rumour round up feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.