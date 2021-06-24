Could Apple launch a 6.7-inch iPhone for under $900 in 2022?

(Pocket-lint) - Apple could release a cheaper larger iPhone in 2022 if the latest analyst report is to be believed.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a recent investor note (via 9to5Mac), the Cupertino company will launch two lower-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch handsets, alongside two higher end models.

This could mean we might see a line up named something like the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Max in 2022, which would support Kuo's previous predictions of Apple dropping the iPhone mini model that launched with the iPhone 12 series.

Kuo also said in the investor note that the 2022 iPhone models could offer support for under-display fingerprint sensors, along with a 48-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, but he also said "the lowest price ever for a large (6.7") iPhone".

The analyst believes the lower-end 6.7-inch iPhone would cost under $900. Given the iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $1099, this would be a great thing for those after a larger iPhone but without the higher cost compared to the current standard 6.1-inch or 5.4-inch alternatives.

Kuo didn't mention any predictions to do with the design of the iPhone 14 models, though in the past he has claimed Apple could move to the punch hole front camera design companies like Samsung offer on their flagships.

We're still a long way off from the 2022 iPhones, with the 2021 iPhones having to launch first so plenty could change between now and then. You can read all about what is expected for the iPhone 13 in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.