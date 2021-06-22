Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

There will be no iPhone 13 mini, claims report

There will be no iPhone 13 mini, claims report
(Pocket-lint) - Apple is said to be focusing on just three handsets for September 2021, rather than the four models it released last year.

Reportedly, there will just be standard and Pro versions of the iPhone 13 or iPhone 12s, as some are calling it.

It is claimed that Apple has ditched plans for a follow-up to the iPhone 12 mini, after poor sales performance.

Taiwanese research company, TrendForce, also believes Apple has ceased production of the 12 mini entirely, stating that it reached "end-of-life" in the second quarter of this year:

"Apple is expected to focus on driving sales of the three non-mini models in the iPhone 12s series in view of the fact that the iPhone 12 mini (which reached end-of-life ahead of time in 2Q21) suffered disappointing sales performances compared to other models in the iPhone 12 family," it posted in its latest projection report.

It also predicts that the slightly truncated iPhone 12s (iPhone 13) series will be "equipped with flexible AMOLED panels and On-cell touchscreen technology. The Pro models, it says, will have 120Hz displays and LiDAR scanners.

"TrendForce also believes that Apple will continue the proactive pricing strategy that it adopted in 2020 so as to maintain its market share for high-end smartphones," it added.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
