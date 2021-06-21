Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Apple's iPhone 12 and 12 mini are available at a huge saving for Prime Day in the UK

- Big savings for Amazon Prime Day 2021 in the UK

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are available with big savings for Amazon Prime Day 2021 in the UK - here are the latest prices: 

iPhone 12 mini UK Prime Day deals

• 64GB - £569 down from £699 (19 percent off)

• 128GB - £629 down from £749 (16 percent off)

• 256GB - £709 down from £849 (16 percent off)

iPhone 12 UK Prime Day deals

• 64GB - £669 down from £799 (16 percent off)

• 128GB - Not currently available

• 256GB - £799 down from £949 (16 percent off)

iPhone 12 and 12 mini are available in blue, green, black, white, purple and PRODUCT(RED). The iPhone 12 mini was first introduced in November 2020 as a sister handset for the iPhone 12 and is identical aside from the size - 5.4-inches versus the iPhone 12's 6.1 inches. 

Apple has four phones in the iPhone 12 family - the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Generally, these replace and update the iPhone 11 models, although the standard iPhone 11 is still available at a reduced price as is the even cheaper iPhone XR. All iPhone 12 series handsets are 5G phones.

Other iPhone 12 mini prices

Other iPhone 12 prices

